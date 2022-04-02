Govt to move court for cancellation of Hamza, Shehbaz Sharif’s bails

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday announced to file a petition in the court for the cancellation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in a corruption case. Both Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, who were on bail in the corruption cases, were looking for the slots of prime minister and Punjab chief minister, he said while talking to the media. “I was just told that the law ministry’s charge is being given to me… I, at once, will ask for filing petitions for the cancellation of bail of both Shehbaz and Hamza,” he added. Flanked with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, he said the government would ask the court to start proceedings for the cancellation of their bails. Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would complete his constitutional term. The nation would not let any foreign power to change regime in the country. The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had taken strict note of its dissident Members of National Assembly’s (MNAs) meeting with the opposition parties. The legal team had finalized its action plan regarding the dissident MNAs, he added. It would plead before the apex court that the matter of no-trust motion should be looked into as being a part of an international conspiracy. It was beyond one’s understanding as to how the conscience of 22 PTI MNAs awakened all of a sudden, he remarked. The minister said some members of the allied parties of government were invited to attend the special meeting of Federal Cabinet where the content of the “threat letter” was shared, but they refused.

Likewise, he said, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was also asked to attend a meeting so that he, himself, could see the evidences of the foreign plot, but he also refused. He did not come to the meeting as he already knew of the conspiracy.

The minister accused the leaders of main opposition parties of being part of the international conspiracy against the democratically elected government. Referring to the three PML-N leaders who held a press conference over the prime minister’s address to the nation the other day, he said they had no right to talk about the foreign policy. One of the PML-N leaders, Khawaja Asif, held “Iqamas” of other countries while being a cabinet member in the Nawaz Sharif-led government, he recalled.