‘People voted PTI for upholding national dignity’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members provincial assembly on Friday said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa have voted PTI in the local government elections for upholding national interests, dignity and sovereignty supreme.

Finance Minister said”Historic win the local government polls is message for those who miscalculated popularity of PTI in the province.”

He said that with a decisive lead in the second phase of local government elections, people have once again shown confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said”KP belong to PTI and the opposition will see much bigger surprise in general elections 2023.”

“Today is a historic day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still belongs to PTI.”

“Remember that sea of people stretching from the Indus to Islamabad on 27 March for Imran Khan. They have done it again, sweeping the second phase of LG elections in province”.

He lamented that mainstream media don’t to give coverage to PTI victory as it deserve.

Provincial Minister Kamran Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again trusted Prime Minister Imran Khan dynamic leadership and the landslide victory has determined future of coming elections. He said that KP people choose honest leadership over a gang of thieves, looters, and traitors.

” What really matters is the trust if people”, he said

He said that provincial heads of opposition parties could not protect their native tehsils and have been defeated at hands of PTI candidates.

In the second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s clear lead and historic victory, more successful independent candidates also belong to PTI.

MPA, Ziaullah Bangash from Kohat said”Election win in LG polls have set a trend fir coming general elections in which people will give befitting answer to traitor who ditch the party.”

Minister Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said that people of province have rejected negative opposition with their power of vote.

He said”Popularity of PTI is touching new heights after Prime Minister Imran Khan stance to make no compromise on sovereignty and pursuing a foreign policy in the best national interests.”