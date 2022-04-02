Haideri urges PM not to delay voting process on no-confidence motion

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Friday said the nation was expecting Prime Minister Imran Khan would unveil the performance of his government during the last four years in his television address on Thursday night. He said the prime minister should have apprised about the job opportunities provided to the youth out of 10 million vacancies besides the provision of 5 million houses to lower class of the society.

As per Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s manifesto, Haideri said he had to inform the nation that how many mega projects he had launched and how much foreign investment, he had brought for the economic development of the people and country so far.

He further said the prime minister should have shed light on his efforts for the resolution of Kashmir issue and cementing further bilateral ties with rest of the world in his address. But he, instead of briefing the nation on all these subjects, opened a new Pandora’s Box which was against the national interests.

Haideri urged the prime minister for not delaying the voting process on ‘no confidence motion’ as the opposition parties were united under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement.