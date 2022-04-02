PTI holds ‘Karvan-e-Wafa’ to support Khan’s stance on sovereignty

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh held ‘Karvan-e-Wafa’ on Friday for reiterating their resolve to development and prosperity of Pakistan and to demonstrate support and solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Karvan-e-Wafa, led by leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, started its journey from Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi President,Khurram Sherzaman, Bilal Abdul Gaffar and other MPAs and office bearers of PTI laid floral wreath on the grave of Quaid-e-Azam and offered fateha.

Haleem Adil Sheikh speaking to media persons at the occasion said that all the PTI parliamentarians, office bearers and workers reiterated their pledge to struggle for peace, prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan under the courageous and capable leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to realize the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

‘Karvan-e-Wafa’ will spread PM Imran Khan’s message of national dignity and sovereignty and solidarity of the homeland to masses by visiting various localities, roads and streets of the metropolitan while it may expand its journey to entire Sindh province, he said.

Haleem said that PM Imran Khan had declared that Pakistanis were self esteemed and sovereign nation and we would take all decisions while keeping our national interests supreme and without falling to wishes of foreign powers.

“The entire nation supports principled approach of Imran Khan and paying accolade to the dignified and self esteemed leader of Pakistan,” he added.

Traitors of Pakistan leading different political parties were exposed before the nation who always relied on foreign support and financial assistance from abroad, he said adding that whole the nation was witnessing their efficiencies and activism after revelation of a communique.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that we had seen the traders of conscience buying loyalties and sell of conscience for dollars.

Every one must know that we Pakistanis were not a slave nation and our Prime Minister Imran Khan had demonstrated a noble character and sense of self respect in current political situation of the country, he observed and maintained that Pakistan was established on the basis of ‘Kalma Tayyaba’ for a noble cause and we believed that life and death, honour and disgrace and aliment lied under the command of Almighty Allah.

Censuring PML-N’s Kuwaja Asif for his statement as to repercussions of unsteady ties with a world power Haleem Adil Sheikh said that we did not need dollars of humiliation and we were contentious with a few bites with honour.

It is the approach adopted by PM Imran Khan who refused to allow drone attacks in Pakistan and responded to a question of handing over air bases to a foreign power with absolutely not, Haleem Adil Sheikh noted adding Imran Khan was the first leader of any Muslim state who raised effective voice on the issue of ‘Namoos-e-Risalat’ and against menace of Islamophobia at international forums.

He said that nation had seen trailer in local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where big idols had fallen the other day while the whole film was yet to be screened.

The nation and history would not forgive those who support national tyrants, he noted.

Speaking at the occasion Khurram Sherzaman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new history of the country and his view point had become stance of each patriot Pakistani.

Now it was up to Pakistani nation to stand united and support Imran Khan’s battle of self respect and sovereignty of the homeland, he stressed.

Khurram while terming the Sunday as an important day for the nation said that month of Ramzan might start on that day and all the devils would be constrained.

PTI Divisional President Karachi MPA Bilal Abdul Gaffar said that Imran Khan had created awareness among the people and now this was not only his battle but actually the war of real independence of Pakistan.

It was making enemies of Pakistan uneasy that no drone strike had been carried out in Pakistan for over four years while the prime minister was talking about ‘Namoos-e-Risalat s.a.w’ and Islamophobia, he said.

Bilal said that PTI had clean swept the second phase of LG elections in KPK and people of Sindh all with Imran Khan while people across the country had and would reject all the foreign agents.