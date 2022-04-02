PR, Sehat Kahani sign MoU for healthcare facilities to employees

Pakistan Railways on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sehat Kahani to provide access to qualified healthcare professionals its 7,000 expert doctors to 70,000 plus current and 150,000 retired employees of the department along with their families. The purpose of this collaboration is to provide quality and accessible healthcare to Pakistan Railways’ 70,000 current and ex-employees and millions of passengers nationwide, said a press release.

The signing ceremony was graced by the Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways Khalid Gardezi. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by the dignitaries of Sehat Kahani, Ministry of Railways which was signed between Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO Sehat Kahani and Imran Hayat Khan, Director General Operations, Ministry of Railways.

Khalid Gardezi said that using technology and innovation was extremely needed to fill the gap of access to healthcare to our employees as well as millions of passengers to trust our services. “We wish that this collaboration goes a long way to benefit our country and its country men,” he added.

Under the partnership, Sehat Kahani would also create specialized packages for Pakistan Railways’ passengers through `On the Go` clinics at all major railway stations of the country where Pakistan Railways to provide on ground infrastructure level support, facilitation in staff training and creating visibility for Sehat Kahani’s spectrum of digital health services among its employees as well as beneficiaries.

The MoU would mark the first of its kind public private partnership between the Ministry of Railways and Sehat Kahani that would have long term impact on the health and wellbeing of millions of travelers, and railways workers. Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, “We are extremely humbled and feel privileged to partner with an institution that has always been serving the nation. We look forward to providing the best of services to the employees and travelers of Pakistan Railways and will hope to expand this collaboration over the years.”

Imran Hayat Khan said that this initiative would not only help us provide quality care to our employee base and passenger but would also help us understand their health issues and do long term strategic planning for their health and wellbeing.