IGP orders best security arrangements during Ramazan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the best arrangements should be made for security of mosques, imambargahs and other religious places by using all available resources during Ramazan. He issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province while presiding over a video-link conference at the Central Police Office, here on Friday. The IGP said that security of Ramazan bazaars should be ensured and special attention should be paid to the security of sensitive mosques and places of worship during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh. He said that supervisory officers should increase patrolling in the morning and night hours of the month of Ramazan and should be seen in the field. He said that special operation should be carried out in the holy month against hoarding and profiteering with the help of special branch and intelligence agencies and the culprits involved in the illegal act should be punished. He said that security of public markets, banks and large shopping centers should also be taken into consideration during Ramazan. The IG ordered to increase the working hours of Dolphin, PERU and Patrol forces in the vicinity of sensitive areas. Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered that the operation against those involved in kite flying, aerial firing and drug smuggling and other culprits should be brought to book.













