RoboBurger: Vending machine that serves fresh burgers using artificial intelligence

A vending machine has been set up in Jersey City, serving fresh burgers in just six minutes without human involvement, sources reported. The machine is named RoboBurger and burgers are available for $6.99. The creators of the machine say that it uses the same method chefs use to make burgers traditionally in restaurants.

“RoboBurger is like having a personal chef for 6 minutes, that dedicates all its attention to making your burger, with the perfectly grilled patty, and a crispy, fresh toasted bun,” they said.

The developers have found a unique use of artificial intelligence by using it to create custom burgers in just five steps. There is a touch-screen on the front where customers select their choices such as toppings and sauces. As the order is placed, the robot grills the patty and then toasts the buns. It then assembles all things, bringing together the ingredients to finally deliver the meal.

The machine is self-cleaning requiring less manpower. The developers, therefore, call it a ‘restaurant in miniature’.