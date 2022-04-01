President calls family of martyred troops of Sibi and Bajaur terror incidents

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, President Dr. Arif Alvi telephoned the family of Pakistan Army soldiers, who were martyred in terrorist attacks in Sibbi and Bajaur on March 8 and 21, respectively.

The president paid glowing tribute to the sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives while protecting the homeland.

President spoke to the families of Havaldar Abdul Latif, Naib Subedar Ishtiaq Ahmed, Naik Waheedullah, Sepoy Abdul Jamal, Sepoy Sibtain Haider, and Sepoy Kamran Khan.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for the patience of bereaved families.