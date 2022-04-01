Code of conduct violation: ECP gives PM 10 days to file reply

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave Prime Minister Imran Khan ten days’ time to submit his reply to a notice served on him over an alleged violation of its code of conduct.

As an ECP bench resumed hearing of the case, it was informed that PM Khan’s lawyer is busy and demanded time to respond to the election monitoring body’s notice.

On March 28, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a restraining order over the election commission’s notice against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan appeared before a bench of the high court headed by Justice Aamir Farooq in the hearing.

“If the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could abrogate the new amended election ordinance,” asked AGP. “The ECP was not empowered to cancel the ordinance,” AGP replied.

“The election commission has made the election code of conduct under 218 (3), if an ordinance could abrogate the code of conduct,” the bench questioned.