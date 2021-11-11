Azam Swati appears before Election Commission of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over the allegations levelled against the electoral body, Daily Times reported.

ECP members Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the case.

Earlier, the election commission had served a notice to Swati to appear in person before the ECP in a contempt hearing.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Ijaz Chaudhry, Waseem Shehzad, Farrukh Habib, Senator Saifullah Niazi and Shehbaz Gill were also accompanied with Azam Swati to show their solidarity with him.

Meanwhile, a huge number of the PTI members reached the rostrum during the election commission hearing. The commission panel ordered the party workers to stay away from the rostrum.

“How the charges can be framed without seeing reply of the show causes notice,” Azam Swati’s counsel argued in the ECP hearing.

The panel adjourned further hearing of the case until November 16.

The election commission had issued notices to Azam Swati and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the allegations levelled against the ECP under the Contempt of Court law.