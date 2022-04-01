PTI sweeps LG elections in KP, says Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan swept the local government elections with the vote of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, he said that stooges of external powers got the first result of public no confidence.

The media should run these results and tell that the people have wiped out the “gang of thieves” from their former strongholds, he said.

The minister tagged a copy of unofficial results of the KP local government elections which showed PTI winning 32 seats, independents 12, JUI-F 7, PML-N 4 and PPP only 1.