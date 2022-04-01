Agencies plan to ‘assassinate’ PM Khan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The security agencies of Pakistan have carved out an “assassination plan” to target Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Friday.

The minister said that the government has decided to increase the security staff of the prime minister.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s life is in danger as a plot has been hatched to assassinate him.