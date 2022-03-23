Ashrafi hails PM’s speech for addressing Muslim Ummah issues through talks

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Tuesday hailed the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the OIC Conference for addressing Muslim Ummah’s issues through talks.

Talking to PTV, he said the PM had stressed the need for resolving the issues of Muslim countries in a peaceful manner.

Appreciating the role of security agencies during the OIC Conference, he said the credit goes to Pakistan Armed forces, Rangers, Police, and Law Enforcement Agencies for maintaining peace and security in the federal capital.

He said organizing OIC Conference in Islamabad has given a clear message to the world that all the Muslim nations had a great desire in resolving the issues of Kashmir and Palestine through talks.

He lauded the foreign ministers and representatives of Muslim Countries for supporting Pakistan’s principle stand on Kashmir.