Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi honored by Arts Council Karachi

KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a comedy evening with prominent writer and poet Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi at Hasina Moin Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah highly appreciated the services of Qasmi as writer and poet. Atta-ul-Haq Qasmi in his speech shared his memories when he was the chairman of the Al-Hamra Arts Council for eight years. Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi also presented his poetry.

Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi is also a columnist, playwright, and poet. He has written numerous articles in more than 20 books and newspapers on various topics. He has also received numerous awards.