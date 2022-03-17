ISLAMABAD : Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted operations in different areas of Punjab and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees.

According to details, about 36kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle while operating near Sargodha. Five suspects, including three women, were taken into custody. The second operation took place at Sial Mor Interchange Sargodha near Matela village. About 15kg of hashish was recovered from the seven accused.

All the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation was underway.