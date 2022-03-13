Digital marketing training held

4th Training Cycle was conducted in Bajaur District under Digital Marketing Program. In which the youth of Bajaur district were given training on the use of social media, Facebook and Instagram marketing, social media designing, video editing and freelancing.

A large number of youth from Bajaur district participated in the training. The youth participating in the training thanked the district administration and security forces and said that such training could create employment opportunities for the youth of the area. They demanded that such training be continued in future so that the youth could benefit from it.