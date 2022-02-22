Sign language is the mother tongue of Deaf and Mutes of Pakistan

Have you ever wondered, the language you speak and are proud of is your mother tongue, which is described as a child’s first language? However, it is not always “the mother’s language,” but it could be any other language that you use for communication as your first language.

For me, Sign Language is my mother tongue.

Today International Mother Language Day is observed by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization). It was created in February 2000 with a goal to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. Also, it is celebrated to celebrate multilingualism so that we can combat language extinction and let all languages remain alive.

Thereby, on behalf of the entire Deaf community, I also want to honor Sign Language as the mother tongue of those who primarily communicate with Sign language. It is saddened too that no one has been seen active in giving Sign language the status of mother language in our country.

Thereby, I believe if we appreciate and acknowledge one another’s mode of communication. This way, we would be better able to make our country practice diversity and inclusion.