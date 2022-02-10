Oscar 2022: Spider-Man No Way Home’s ‘Best Picture’ Snub, divides Marvel Universe Fans

ISLAMABAD: Despite becoming the biggest box office hit since the start of the pandemic, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was not able to earn an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Picture’.

The 94th Academy Awards nominations, a show hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross held this week through live broadcast.

The Academy announced nominations for all the 23 categories, including best picture, best director, cinematography, international feature film, best actor, best actress and more.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ couldn’t achieve the ‘Best Picture’ nomination, despite hopes from fans and the filmmakers behind it.

The Marvel blockbuster was by some distance the most commercially successful film of last year, taking in more than $1.7 billion at the global box office. The superhero film was considered a long shot in the ‘Best Picture’ race. Though its producers Sony and Marvel launched an Oscar campaign on the heels of its success, there was hope that the Academy would recognize the film for helping revive theater-going, shared entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter.

However, according to the announced categories over the official page of Oscars, ‘No Way Home’ did in fact receive an Oscar nomination for best ‘Visual Effects’ category along with fellow Marvel Studios title ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. Those are the only two nominations for Marvel Studios this year.

This Oscar snub has led to all kinds of reactions from fans & critics around the world. While MCU fans are celebrating that both the Marvel movies now have an Oscar nomination, some felt disappointed that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ did not get a ‘Best Picture’ nomination.

According to a report shared by British online newspaper ‘The Independent’, Famous American Television host ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ has also criticized the decision not to nominate ‘No Way Home’ for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Kimmel opposed the decision on his late-night talk show, ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ stating, “The biggest snub in my opinion, and I’m actually even angry about this I’m kind of embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“How did it not get one of the 10 nominations for Best Picture? Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the US] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not.” Kimmel raised the question.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 27.