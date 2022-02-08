Zardari ready to become PM if no-trust against Imran succeeds

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Zardari may become a consensus candidate of the opposition for the office of prime minister if a no-confidence motion is tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources claimed that there were feelers out there that the no-confidence motion will be against the speaker, but the real target remains Prime Minster Imran Khan.

Sources claimed that in Feb 5 meeting with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Zardari invited him to become prime minister after the no-confidence motion sailed through [the Parliament].

It may be recalled that the name of the prime minister’s replacement has to be part of the no-confidence motion. However, the PML-N is reluctant to take up the offer. Resultantly, Zardari offered that he was ready to take up the office till the 2023 elections. There of course is an agreement on the PML-N taking over the Punjab.

However, another bone of contention between the two parties is that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif insists on immediate elections but the PPP is of opinion that the elected houses should complete their tenure.

The PPP feels that a tradition has set in Pakistan that two elected governments have completed their terms and this tradition must be allowed to take hold.

The PML-N’s viewpoint is that only new elections will not only resolve the issue of political instability, but also empower the government to take measures that are necessary for the country’s economy.

Reports also suggest that Zardari had informed the PML-N leadership that the PPP could manage to woo eight votes from the government allies. In response, the PML-N reportedly claimed that it had around 22 members of PTI.

In Punjab, the PML-N is very confident to be able to get support of a large number of PTI MPAs.