Gold price increases by Rs50 to Rs125,000 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 125,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs125,950 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs43 to Rs 107,167 from Rs 107, 107,124 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karats went up to Rs 98,237 from Rs98, 197, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained constant at Rs1,450 and Rs1,243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $1803 from $1709, the association reported.