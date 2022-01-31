Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to set up committee on border issues

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf Sunday visited Kabul to discuss with the Afghan leadership the humanitarian requirements and Pakistan’s proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges their country was facing.

During the visit, Moeed who also heads Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), called on Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the current situation and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The visit yielded substantive outcomes in terms of forward movement on trade facilitation and social sector support, a press release from the office of NSA said. Both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, CASA- 1000, TAPI, and Trans-Afghan Rail project.

“Both sides agreed to establish a national level coordination mechanism for enhancing facilitation at border crossing points. They also agreed to initiate barter trade, modalities for which will be worked out immediately,” it said, adding that both countries agreed to form a high-level committee to address border issues.

Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials from relevant ministries were part of his delegation.

Moeed also held delegation level meetings with other relevant Afghan ministers and senior officials dealing with humanitarian and economic issues.

During the visit, Pakistan offered Afghanistan capacity building and training support in multiple sectors including health, education, banking, customs, railways and aviation among others. Afghanistan and Pakistan emphasized their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in both countries.

The statement went on to say that the objective of the visit was to discuss with the Afghan leadership the humanitarian requirements of the country and “Pakistan’s proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges Afghanistan is facing”.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Khan said that the NSA and the Pakistani delegation also visited Jinnah Hospital in Kabul that was built by Pakistan. “The delegation saw its facilities and current operations. The Jinnah Hospital director apprised [them] about challenges [being faced] due to the financial situation,” he said, adding that Pakistan reiterated its continued support to the hospital.