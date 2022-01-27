National Security Policy: Gap Analysis

National Security Policy of Pakistan (NSPP) is a good attempt of the government to come up with a vision and policy to tackle present and future challenges. The new framework of security is quite comprehensive and elaborative in many aspects. The government must be appreciated that it has broadened the concept of security and tried to put a check on the debate between gun and butter. The NSPP has made human/individual security a guiding principle and given due consideration to non-traditional security challenges like food security, climate change and health etc. It must be admired with an open heart. It also included the elements of culture, economy and information warfare, which makes the NSPP a dynamic and wide-ranging document.

However, there are certain areas, in which policy misses or could not do justice to the subject or leave the space for further discussion. We have identified seven areas, which requires further work to refine the policy. The identified areas are: 1) strength and vulnerability matrix, 2) information vs disinformation, 3) technology as a threat, 4) Unforeseen health challenges and security, 5) Tax and Non-Tax revenue, 6) unity in diversity and 7) binding force. Based on the analysis, a list of suggestions has been developed.

Government should not mix information with countering disinformation policy or activities.

First, the government needs to develop a matrix of strengths and vulnerabilities, which reflects the ground realities and aspirations of the nation. The matrix is important to formulate the right policy and implementation framework for the hybrid warfare and security challenges Pakistan is facing. It will help the government to develop a synchronized response mechanism. Second, the government must differentiate between information and disinformation and their related policies. Government should not mix information with countering disinformation policy or activities. Thus, the government needs to clarify the difference between information and disinformation. One way would be that Government devises a comprehensive information policy by engaging people who understand the ground realities and has good international exposure. Simultaneously, the government should also work to develop quality human capital, which can implement this policy. Human capital is a prerequisite for the information policy because it is entirely different from countering disinformation.

Third, the government should work to analyze the possible threats from artificial intelligence (AI). Although at present, the threats are not relevant for Pakistan, Pakistan should work on mapping possible threats by keeping in mind future scenarios. Based on the mapping, Pakistan should immediately start working on devising tools for the future. There is also a need to work on the mapping of future crimes in the context of technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Fourth, the government must recognize that the dynamics of the health sector are changing. Climate change-related diseases and recent pandemic COVID-19 had forced countries to look at the health sector from a different angle. Both, pandemic and climate change-related diseases posed two challenges, 1)- these are unforeseen and 2)- unpredictable. Only innovative tools can help to combat them. Thus, the government should make research and development a leading instrument for the implementation of any health reforms. It would be key to fight against unknown diseases and health challenges originating from a pandemic or climate change-related disease in future.

Fifth, Pakistan has tagged Europe with the UK, which is not the right approach. Pakistan needs to recognize the importance of Europe, especially of European Union and discuss it as a separate region. The UK can be discussed under Europe. Second, global cooperation must be devised by keeping in mind the interests of Pakistan and there is no need to always look like a good boy. However, humanity and common goods must be the guiding principles. Pakistan should also be ready to say goodbye to the policy of neutrality, as it does not serve the interest of the country in the best way. It does not mean that Pakistan breaks the relationship. It means Pakistan should engage with other countries by ensuring no interference in national foreign and other policies. We can learn from China. India is engaged in border disputes with China and is running a smear campaign against China. But still, China is keeping close contact with India and in 2021 the trade between both countries crossed the figure of US$ 125 billion.

Six, Pakistan must come out of the euphoria of tax dependent revenue policy or base. There is a need of promoting non-tax revenue, as well. Non-tax revenue is required to fulfil different obligations of the state. For example, the state has to invest in education, health, parks, grounds etc. and several other things. Moreover, the need for resources also increases with the increase of the population. Thus, the state needs a continuous stream of resources, which inflate with time. In this context, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) provide an excellent opportunity to create non-tax revenue. Howbeit, to materialize it Pakistan would be in need of running of SOEs on the business rationales, not political benefits. Pakistan can learn from Chinese’s SOEs. In 2021 Chinese SOEs contributed 32 per cent GDP (China GDP in 2021 was US$ 18 trillion). Thus, the government needs to engage wise heads to devise the due role of SOEs. Indigenous wisdom can help here.

Seventh, diversity must be recognized and respected. However, all efforts should be made to avoid ethnic or subnational divide in society. NSPP should clearly define the red line between the respect of diversity and exploitation of ethnicity or sub-national status to pursue the interests of a few people or a group of people.

Eighth, the true message of Islam should be promoted as a binding force and create cohesiveness in society. Government must apply this principle, as it was applied during the freedom movement. It is needed, otherwise extremist groups will use it according to their own preferences and needs. The sectarian divide would be another major challenge in absence of the leadership role of the state. It is also important to counter the ethnicity or sub-national divide of the society. Thus, the NSPP should make it a binding force for the nation of Pakistan. Government should also ensure the minority rights and assure them respectable life in Pakistan.

The writer is a political economist.