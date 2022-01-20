Gold prices increase by Rs700 to Rs125,900 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 700 and was sold at Rs125,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 125,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs601 to Rs108,939 from Rs108,338 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs98,944 from Rs 98,394, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 and was traded at $1,837 against its sale at $1,817, the association reported.