Fruits and vegetables that are high in Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that helps maintain overall health and nurture us from the inside.

Apart from being an excellent antioxidant, it helps maintain healthy digestion and metabolism as well.

A researcher from New Zealand’s University of Otago claimed that Vitamin C helps treat patients suffering from extreme coronavirus cases. His finding got published in the “Nutrients” journal.

Although many vitamin C supplements are available in the market, the experts recommend people include natural ingredients in the diet for long-lasting benefits.

Here are some natural sources of vitamin C that can help you get the right amount. Let’s take a look at those foods:

ORANGE — the citrus fruit is known to be its best source. According to one study, 53 milligrams of Vitamin C may be present in 100 grammes of oranges. The nutritionists claim that if included in the diet, it will help in reducing its deficiency.

KIWI — nutritionists say that a small kiwi provides 60mg. It means eating just one of them each day is ideal for maintaining the Vitamin C level in the body.

GREEN CHILLI — a nutritionist claimed that each green chilli has 109 milligrams of Vitamin C. So think twice before removing it off your plate because even half of it can provide the adequate amount the body requires.

STRAWBERRY — did you know that this red and juicy fruit has more than just good taste? A cup of strawberries provides 98 milligrams of vitamin C.

BROCCOLI — the vegetable is helpful in preventing cancer and has a high amount of fibre and Vitamin C as well. Each broccoli contains an average of 130 milligrammes.