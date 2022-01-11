Netflix announces a two-season renewal of ‘Emily in Paris’

After a successful first season, Netflix’s original comedy series “Emily in Paris” was renewed for a second season.

Netflix has chosen Darren Star’s brainchild for a two-season renewal. This news was announced earlier this week, following the successful second season of the Lily Collins starring series, which premiered on December 22 of last year.

The previous season was watched for 107.6 mn hours in the first week of its release, placing it second on the list of ‘Netflix’s Global Top Ten’ of English-language series, surpassing all except the second season of ‘The Witcher’.

Furthermore, it was declared to be the most-watched comedy series on the streaming platform in 2020, is viewed by 58 mn households within its very first month.

‘Emily in Paris’, a comedy-drama based on the journey of Emily Cooper portrayed by Lily Collins, as she moved from Chicago to Paris after landing her dream job of marketing executive in the city, while the second season features her getting more ingrained in the French life, as she juggles a balance between a love triangle and complicated work life.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, and William Abadie star in Darren Star’s rom-com drama, which also has a recurring cast that includes Kate Walsh.