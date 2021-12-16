Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint contact the Dumbledore Army to film a new scene

In the new motion poster for the much-anticipated Harry Potter reunion Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are all grins.

This time, though, the ensemble is augmented by seven new Dumbledore Army members. James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Bonnie Wright are surrounded by the trio (Ginny Weasley).

“A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is streaming on HBO Max New Year’s Day,” captioned HBO alongside their new poster.

Return to Hogwarts celebrates Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary. It is set to premiere on January 1.