During the launch of Khel Khel Mein, actress Sajal Aly is informing her enquiring fans on the whereabouts of her spouse Ahad Raza Mir.

The actress, who is now promoting her film with Bilal Abbas Khan, recently responded to a question from a paparazzi concerning Ahad’s absence.

“Ahad is at work; he isn’t in Pakistan, so that is why he isn’t here,” Sajal explained to her adoring followers.