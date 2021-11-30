PIA plans to hire four airbuses-320 in Feb 2022

On Tuesday(today), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) told that implementation of ‘business plan’ continues as four more high-tech planes will be added to its fleet in February 2022.

All the new air buses-320 being hired by PIA will be on lease according to the sources. The number of airbuses in PIA’s fleet would reach 18, with addition of these planes.

Presently, the national flag carrier had 11 airbuses, 12 Boeing-777 and six ATR planes in its fleet, they informed.

Sources further disclosed that under its business plan, the PIA had set the target to increase the number of airbuses and Boeing planes to 44,

The airline has hired three new planes ever since the incumbent CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has taken office, so far under the plan.

PIA is hopeful that the addition of these new planes will facilitate the passengers besides increasing the income.