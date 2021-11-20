IHC formally sends show-cause notices to Rana Shamim, others

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formally sent show cause notices to ex-chief judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others to initiate a contempt of court proceeding. Journalist Ansar Abbasi and Mir Shakeel ur Rehman were also amongst who were served show cause notices in controversial statement regarding cases of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The court had instructed the all respondents to submit their comments against the notice within seven days of time. It had asked them to clarify that why not a contempt of court proceeding should be initiated against them on publishing of a false news. The court had summoned the respondents on November 30, in person.













