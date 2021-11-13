Joint working group formed to combat cyber frauds in name of Ehsaas

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar Friday convened a meeting on cyber security and measures to combat fraud and disinformation through cell phone SMS’, websites and apps.

The meeting brought together senior officials and representatives from the Law Division, security agencies, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and cellular mobile operators on the table.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen (Rtd) Amir Azeem Bajwa along with senior officials of Ehsaas including Secretary Ismat Tahira and DG Technology Mir Anwar were also present in the meeting.