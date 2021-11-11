Federal government to ensure GB’s socio-economic uplift: PM

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal government would take every possible step to ensure the socio-welfare uplift of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid.

The Chief Minister apprised the prime minister about the progress of ongoing development projects in Gilgit Baltistan including Shandur Road, 20 MW Hunzal Hydropower Project, Tatta Pani Road and Skardu Road.

The prime minister emphasized paying special attention to the promotion of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.