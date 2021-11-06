Opp getting untied on one-point agenda

More tough days await the sitting government. Whilst the people are greatly annoyed because of soaring prices of essential commodities especially that of the petroleum products, sugar and wheat flour, the alliance of opposition parties – the PDM – keeping in view the very sentiments of the public at large, is preparing for another onslaught against the PTI government.

Sources within the opposition parties told Daily Times that they will not merely confine to the street agitation rather take the fight inside the Parliament, making it difficult for the government to smoothly run the proceedings of Senate and the National Assembly as well as Punjab and KP assemblies.

The very anger of the public on price hike has injected a new life into the otherwise lifeless PDM. In recent days, the opposition parties have enhanced contacts at different levels in order to move forward with a collective approach against the government.

A few days back, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and senior leader of PPP Khurshid Shah held a meeting in Karachi. Those privy to the talks told Daily Times that the PPP leader put forward the suggestion of bringing a no-confidence motion firstly against Senate chairman, then against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and finally against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his protest rally speeches has repeatedly hinted at bringing a no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif have put forth before the party supremo Nawaz Sharif the proposal of the PPP. However hitherto, Shehbaz Sharif has failed to convince his elder brother on the matter. The sources said that the PML-N supremo is keeping the cards close to his chest but apparently he wants the current economic situation bury once and for all the politics of the PTI.

Some analysts say that a green signal to Shehbaz Sharif from the ‘power base’ cannot be ruled out. They are of the view that Maryam Nawaz is housebound now, may be for some reason to make room for Shehbaz Sharif, who has very recently taken the front seat. The sources, however, said that the PPP appears adamant on bringing no-confidence motions in the near future whilst taking on board the opposition parties especially the PML-N.

For this, they are also trying to enhance contacts with them to evolve a consensus on it. “They are convinced that the PTI’s own elected representatives as well as those of the allies are also disturbed over the current situation and things will be different this time around in the Senate as well as Punjab Assembly and National Assembly, if no-confidence motions are moved.” It merits mentioning here that the ruling party enjoys thin majority both in the lower house and the Punjab Assembly.

Given the insistence of the PPP, the sources are confident that the PML-N may also come on board very soon to oust the government. They said that the future discussions amongst the opposition parties will also focus on what should be their future course of action especially vis-à-vis early elections in case they succeed in bringing an ‘in-house change’.