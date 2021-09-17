Jacinda Ardern says safety has to be paramount

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday that the safety of the players is paramount as she supported New Zealand Cricket’s decision to pull out of its Pakistan tour. “When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team,” Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters. “I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.” The New Zealand cricket team has cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board of a “security alert”, a statement confirmed on Friday. “Earlier, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,” reads the press release. New Zealand pulled out of their cricket series against Pakistan on Friday over security concerns just as the first one-day international was due to start. agencies













