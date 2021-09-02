Imran Ashraf, Faysal Quraishi, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Danish Taimur nominated for LSAs

Several big names of Pakistan’s drama industry have earned nods at The Lux Style Awards 2021 as it announced the nominations for 22 leading categories across critics and viewer’s choice awards for the 20th edition.

Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor – Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial ‘Muqaddar’ along with Danish Taimoor, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Imran Ashraf.

LSA 2021 did not have any film submissions received this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and closure of cinema houses across the country.

The Lux Style Awards is held annually in Pakistan. The awards celebrate style in the entertainment industry, and it is the oldest event dedicated to cinema, television, fashion, music and film industry in the country.