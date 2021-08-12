Sarsabz Fertilizer set to celebrate I-Day

Sarsabz Fertilizer is looking forward to celebrating the upcoming independence day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and excitement. A special patriotic song paying tribute to Pakistan and its true unsung heroes – the farmers, has been produced which will soon be published on SnackVideo, a popular video platform with a fast growing user community, whereby millions of SnackVideo users will have a chance to boost their festivities of independence day by winning a brand new iPhone 12 through an exciting competition.

This very first branded campaign on SnackVideo is all set to create history, making Sarsabz the very first brand to utilize the power of this budding platform. SnackVideo users will be required to create their unique video entries using Sarsabz Pakistan’s official song, as published on Sarsabz’s official SnackVideo profile, and tag their entry using the hashtag #SarsabzPakistan. Last date for entry submission will be August 30, 2021. Sarsabz Fertilizer is committed to uplifting the image of Pakistani farmers and highlight their importance for national food security.