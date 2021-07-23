Fawad accepts CPNE demands, finalises digital policy for newspapers

Story by Raesa Fatima: The Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has finalised the digital policy for all the newspaper websites giving in to the long-held demands of The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.

He expressed his condolences, and views while talking to the members of CPNE upon the demise of CPNE president late Arif Nizami. He told that the summary of this policy will be presented for approval in the cabinet session next week.

Principal information officer Sohail Khan told that the government will separately issue/grant advertisements to news websites under this policy. Rs. 1 billion might be granted for this purpose, he added. According to Fawad Chaudhary, along with the national newspapers, the regional and local newspapers will also be granted a separate quota.

Any news site which is activated for more than 6 months will be considered eligible for advertisements. Such advertisements will be monitored through cyber wing, he said.

Along with the senior vice president CPNE Kazam Khan, the provincial presidents Arshad Arif and Ayaz Khan expressed their gratitude before the federal minister Fawad chaudhary over his efforts for the approval of digital policy.