Digital payment, data availability helped transparent cash disbursement under EECP: Dr Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said the digital payment mechanism and availability of the socioeconomic data of households helped in timely and transparent cash disbursement among the disadvantaged segments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (EECP).

She was addressing at an event “COVID-19 pandemic and social protection measures by different countries” arranged by Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), Tokyo.

Speaking in her presidential address virtually, Dr Nishtar briefed the participants about the success stories, experience and outcomes of the EECP during the COVID-19 period.

She said that the programme emerged as a historic emergency relief measure during the pandemic and helped those families whose livelihoods were affected.

The participants appreciated the EECP programme and termed it as a historic social protection intervention due to its transparency and time efficiency.