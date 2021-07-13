Pakistani Rupee devaluates against US Dollar

Karachi: The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday has depreciated 15 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) further stated that the local unit closed at Rs159.51 against the US dollar, registering depreciation of 15 paisas over the previous close of Rs159.36.

The Pakistani rupee reached an all-time low of 168.43 against the US Dollar last year in August before regaining some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.