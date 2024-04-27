Contemptible Intrigue To Sabotage CPEC

Elements opposed to the nation’s interests persistently strive to disrupt major initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Pak-Iran gas project, jeopardizing the nation’s peace and prosperity.

The recent suicide attack in Dasu, located in the Bisham Tehsil of Shangla District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, represents a malicious attempt to undermine both CPEC and the enduring bond between China and Pakistan. It’s evident that our adversaries refuse to accept the significance of CPEC; however, Hindus must recognize that the friendship between Pakistan and China remains impervious to Indian machinations.

The recent episode was the second incident of terrorism at this place, following a previous terrorist incident in 2021 where 13 lives were lost, including nine Chinese engineers. Two individuals affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), responsible for the 2021 attack, have been sentenced to death, and the alleged mastermind, Tariq, has reportedly been killed in Afghanistan’s Kunar region.

Stopping nefarious Indian propaganda requires a combination of diplomatic, informational, and strategic measures.

Despite claims of detachment by the banned organization from the recent incident, the solidarity shown by Pakistan’s leadership with China underscores their commitment to safeguarding Chinese citizens and thwarting Indian efforts to disrupt Pakistan-China relations. The decision by the Prime Minister and Army Chief General to establish a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) signifies their resolve to combat terrorism utilizing all available resources, a move praised by the Chinese Foreign Minister, who expressed contentment with Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts and measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals.

There’s a cluster of projects capable of reshaping a nation’s trajectory, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is among them, wielding transformative potential not only for Pakistan but for the entire region. India, however, has been obstructing its progress, aiming to maintain economic and political dominance in the area, thus hindering its completion. Modi’s investment in Iran’s Chabahar port serves the same purpose, aiming to impede Pakistan’s development, prosperity, and China’s influence. This opposition constitutes a significant challenge to the realization of CPEC. Under this initiative, China pledges a substantial $100 billion investment in infrastructure, energy, and domestic production. Past attacks on Chinese nationals have often involved Baloch militants, with occasional involvement from ISIS.

In April 2022, a female suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at Karachi University, resulting in the tragic deaths of three Chinese teachers. Subsequently, the workforce engaged in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives in Pakistan faced a reduction. The initial assault targeting Chinese nationals occurred in May 2004 in Malik Aziz, Gwadar, where a vehicle transporting Chinese experts fell victim to a remotely triggered car bomb, claiming the lives of three Chinese engineers.

In November 2018, a suicide bombing targeted the Chinese consulate in Karachi, followed by an attack on a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction personnel in the same year. In August 2021, a suicide blast on a vehicle transporting Chinese engineers working on a coastal road construction project in Gwadar resulted in the loss of four innocent children and left one Chinese engineer injured.

The protection of our cherished homeland rests firmly in the capable hands of the Pakistan Army, and attempts to undermine pivotal projects like CPEC have historically failed and will continue to do so in the future. The persistence of terrorism in Pakistan, fuelled by Indian involvement, poses significant threats not only to regional stability but also to global peace. Can the United Nations and the international community afford to overlook the potential destruction of world peace?

The Pak-Iran gas pipeline project is also delayed due to the nefarious intentions of Indian and global colonial forces. It started in 1995 under which approval was given to lay an 81 km pipeline from the Iranian border to Gwadar. At that time it was named Peace Pipeline. In the case of completion of the gas pipeline project, Pakistan will not only save more than five billion dollars annually but will also get 750 million cubic feet of very cheap gas from Iran compared to LNG. Iran’s energy exports are under severe US sanctions.

These sanctions limit access to global markets and financial networks that affect Iran’s trade. The Iran-Pakistan pipeline project has also faced several hurdles. There is no doubt that the American invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11 and militancy in Balochistan caused irreparable damage to this great project, while diplomatic pressure was put on Pakistan regarding this project after the American sanctions on Iran. Pakistan needs to complete the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project as soon as possible to avoid a huge penalty of $18 billion, which is three times the current foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan.

In conclusion, the success of CPEC hinges on the collaborative efforts of China, Pakistan, and other stakeholders involved. Despite potential challenges and external pressures, both China and Pakistan have demonstrated a strong commitment to the project, and concerted efforts are underway to ensure its progress and sustainability. Therefore, India will not stop making evil campaigns to sabotage CPEC, but they will never be successful in derailing the overall trajectory of CPEC’s development and implementation.

The writer is a freelancer and a media activist.