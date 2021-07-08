Disha Patani wows fans with her heavy lifting

Indian actor Disha Patani is potentially perhaps the fittest entertainer in the business.

Sharing her wellness venture with fans too, she put out a video on her Instagram sharing a new achievement in the exercise center. In March, Disha had shared a comparable video where she performed squats with 70 kgs.

Gaining ground and expanding her reach today, she put out a video of her doing a squat with 80 kg loads on a hand weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani is a wellness freak and tirelessly works out each day. Dominating considerably more than rec center activities, she can likewise be seen performing hand to hand fighting, flying kicks now and again.