Dilip Kumar’s comments about Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, many more

The veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98, on Wednesday.

Many fans and celebrities mourned Dilip Kumar’s death and sent their condolences to his family.

Known as the Tragedy King, the Bollywood actor once made sweet comments about the actors in Bollywood in an Interview.

In the interview he was asked to comment on the actors that are from the younger generation where Dilip answered that all actors are very talented. However, he mentioned a few actors by saying Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are the actors whose work he has watched and liked. He also praised Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Dilip Kumar then was asked whether he recognized any other actress. Dilip Kumar replied that he was introduced to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif by Saira Banu at his birthday party a year before, in 2011. The legend commented that both the actresses are very charming and that Saira appeared to be fond of them.

The Bollywood actor is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.