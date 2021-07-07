Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu’s romantic tale is one for the books

Bollywood beloved Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu‘s romantic tale is one for the books and The Daily Times will be taking you on their journey.

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar died in Mumbai on Wednesday because of old enough related sickness. He is made due by his better half and veteran entertainer Saira Banu who was by the entertainer’s side all through his age-related diseases and individual and expert high points and low points.

It would not be right to say that Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu were indistinguishable. Truth be told, keep going, on October 11, the couple finished 54 years of conjugal happiness. While they didn’t praise the day, considering Dilip Kumar had lost his siblings because of COVID in 2020, Saira Banu had tweeted, “Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai.”

The tweet continues, “The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe.”

The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other’s safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe. 2/2 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 9, 2020

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s immortal romantic tale that conquered an age contrast of 22 years, is a story for the ages to come. The evergreen couple, who has been a living illustration of adoration, care, penance and everything at heart, has lived quite possibly the most dynamic and excellent relations which has tragically reached a conclusion now. Notwithstanding, it’s a given that theirs is an ageless adventure.

Today, as the unbelievable entertainer left for his wonderful dwelling place and is made due by his significant other, here is a gander at the couple’s excellent relationship and their immortal romantic tale.

Brought into the world in Peshawar, British India, to Ayesha Begum and Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, stage name Dilip Kumar, he made his introduction in the Hindi entertainment world with ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944 and 1949, he made his specialty in Bollywood with his advancement film, ‘Andaz’, turning into the ‘Misfortune King’ throughout the long term.

Saira Banu then again, brought into the world in 1944, turned into everybody’s ‘chaand ka tukda’, when she made her acting presentation in 1961 opposite Shammi Kapoor in Junglee. Notwithstanding, she proceeded to wed the perfect man, Dilip Kumar, regardless of all chances.

Saira Banu had admitted in a meeting that she began to look all starry eyed at Dilip Kumar at 12 years old. Later, when the main debut of Dilip Kumar’s ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ had occurred at Mumbai’s renowned Maratha Mandir in 1960, 16-year-old Saira Banu had gone for the show, just to get a brief look at her #1 saint face to face. Be that as it may, she needed to leave disillusioned as Dilip Kumar couldn’t go to the debut.

Afterward, in his diary named ‘Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow’, Yusuf Khan described how his eyes fell on Saira, with whom he had once refused to work. He penned, “When I alighted from my car and entered the beautiful garden that leads to the house, I can still recall my eyes falling on Saira standing in the foyer of her new house looking breathtakingly beautiful in a brocade sari. I was taken aback because she was no longer the young girl I consciously avoided working with because I thought she would look too young to be my heroine. She had indeed grown to full womanhood and was, in reality, more beautiful than I thought she was. I simply stepped forward and shook her hand and for us, time stood still.”

It was Naseem Banu who played cupid for Dilip and Saira. She brought the two nearer lastly love bloomed between them.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966. Saira was 22 and Dilip was 44. The two didn’t let age distinction at any point become an obstruction in their marriage. Saira kept acting after marriage, nonetheless, post 1976, she totally vanished from the films and adjusted to the job of a homemaker and spouse.