Loadshedding back with a vengeance: Shehbaz

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said that loadshedding is returning to Pakistan after a five-year break, which is adding to the misery of the people. In a statement on Saturday, he said that the PML-N government under Nawaz Sharif had worked hard persistently for five years to end loadshedding yet now gas and electricity shortages had started due to maladministration and corruption by the PTI government. This is living proof of the incompetence of the PTI government, which is the worst performing in the country’s history. He maintained that the PTI had lied to the PMLN about installing several power plants and that it had had been exposed due to the worst-ever period of loadshedding. He also noted that the PTI’s claims of installing solar-, wind- and gas-run plants have proved false since Pakistan does not enjoy abundant power supplies. PTI allegations that PMLN had installed costly power plants were also untrue. The PMLN was subjected to a three-year long media trial on the basis of these false allegations. While opposition leaders bore the brunt of political victimisation through NAB and the FIA, he added.













