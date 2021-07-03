Nation praised PM Khan’s struggle for Kashmir cause: Federal Ministers

Federal Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from the long forced and illegal occupation of India – since he (IK) have categorically declared that Kashmir will always be the top of the agenda whenever the talks are going to be held with India.

He expressed these views while addressing a mammoth public meeting at Dadayal town in connection with the election campaign of the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) for the scheduled general elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir on July 25. Federal minister for communications and postal services Murad Saeed, former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, PTI’s candidate in LA-1 Dadayal (Mirpur) Azher Sadiq and others also addressed the public meeting attended by thousands of people from Dadayal and various other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Gandapur said “Dacoo Rani and Billo Rani did nothing for the nation except looting and plundering the national money only for their personal nourishment”. He observed that because of his ill-deeds, Zardari was blessed with a severe punishment in the form of Billo Rani – he said without naming BBZ. The federal minister described both “Dacoo Rani and Billo Rani” as the used cartridges of guns.

Paying rich tributes to the overseas Kashmiris belonging to Dadayal and other parts of Mirpur district, Ali Amin Gandapur said that our expatriates were the great asset of Pakistan since they were contributing a lot to the national exchequer through their remittances of billions of rupees regularly.

He said that on coming into power in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the PTI restored the right of vote of the overseas Kashmiris to enable them to exercise their right of franchise in the general elections in AJK in the future. He said that the people of Mirpur sacrificed the ancestral prosperity and graves of their elders to make 220 million people of Pakistan through the country’s second largest reservoir – Mangla dam.

The minister assured to establish a passport office and a fully-furnished 100-bed hospital in Dadayal besides meeting other long standing demands related to the uplift of the area.

The minister invited the electorates to vote for PTI in the AJK general elections to bring about the boom of speedy development and progress in the nook and corner of Azad Jammu Kashmir through the emergence of the PTI-led government in the AJK State through the land-slide victory. Gandapur said that in line with the categorical commitment, government of Pakistan furnished Gilgit /Baltistan with the committed development package of Rs. 370 billion soon after the emergence of the PTI-led government in GB for the speedy progress and prosperity of entire Gilgit / Baltistan without any discrimination.