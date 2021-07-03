Shaan and Preeti Jhangiani inaugurate Hangout Studio owned by Manju and Mukesh J

Bollywood film industry is known for its mesmerising shooting locations. The beautiful locations enhance the popularity and the beauty of the movies.

Producer Manju Bharti and Actor Mukesh J Bharti in association with Shantilal Jain, Shirish Jain and Varsha Jain have launched a new shooting location called Hangout Studio at Malad West in the heart of Mumbai. Singer Shaan and Preeti Jhangiani along with Mukesh J Bharti and Manju Bharti have cut the ribbon and inaugurated a new studio. Preeti Jhangiani congratulates both Mukesh and Manju ji for their new venture. Hangout Studio is one of the best places to shoot your ad films, Movies, TV Shows and Web Series.

While talking to media Shaan said, “Heartiest congratulations to Producer Manju Bharti and Mukesh J Bharti for this new big shooting studio launch. We got one more location in Bombay for shooting our songs and movies”.

Open Gym, Offices, Terrace, hospitals, Police Station and luxury rooms are just a few of the prime locations available in Hangout Studio. Ads, short films or even feature length productions would benefit a lot from the picturesque locations that Hangout Studio has to offer.

“Hangout Studio is our new venture where we offer various shooting locations at a very low price. I need all of your love and support,” said Manju Bharti.

Present on the occasion was Mahesh Thakur, Anchor Simran Ahuja and others.