Ehsaas Registration Desks to open from July 15; Ehsaas utilized 100 percent of its budget, Dr Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said Ehsaas Registration Desks would open across the country from July 15 to register those poor families who were unable to get registered during Ehsaas National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) door to door survey.

“The Ehsaas Registration Desks were closed during the last month due to the COVID-19 while the process of reopening of these desks at every Tehsil across the country will start from July 15 and complete till end of July”, she said while responding to the questions of media during a press conference, held at the One Window Ehsaas Center.

She informed that the survey comprised over two phases; first includes door to door survey through tablets and the second include opening of registration desks in the area where more than 80 percent of survey completes.

To a question regarding utilization of Ehsaas budgetary allocations for the Fiscal Year 2020-21, Dr. Nishtar said “100 percent of the Ehsaas budget has been utilized in a transparent manner to ensure the provision of Ehsaas benefits to those who deserved.

Dr. Nishtar said that the scope of `One Window Ehsaas Center’ would be expanded to 154 districts of the country to deliver services to the beneficiaries of Ehsaas multi-dimensional pro-poor schemes through a single window, a one-stop shop.

Earlier, the poor families were unable to get information and access to the benefits of Ehsaas programmes, get their eligibility and solution of their problems under one umbrella and were compelled to go to multiple offices to seek help; however, now having all these services in one center can significantly facilitate an Ehsaas Kafalat beneficiary.

She briefed that One Window Ehsaas has six pillars including a One Stop Shop, the Ehsaas Center; a public facing digital information and services platform; mobile app; back office consolidated digital interface; Cognitive API architecture, or the integrated national socioeconomic database; and finally, the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.