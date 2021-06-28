KP govt to provide Rs150m interest free loans to women associated with SMEs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide Rs150 million interest free loans to registered poor women associated with small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) for their socioeconomic development and generation of job opportunities for them.

Officials in the Social Welfare and Women Development Department told APP on Monday that speedy uplift of women folk was a cornerstone of PTI Government’s policies and substantial allocation was made for scores of projects for their socioeconomic uplift in KP budget 2021-22.

He said Rs 200 million would be spent on new women development projects including Rs100 million during financial year 2021-22 whereas Rs 78.551 million earmarked for ongoing women development projects including Rs 34.718 million upcoming fiscal year. A hefty amount of Rs 888 million has been allocated for 36 projects including 21 ongoing with Rs 475.536 million allocation and 15 new projects worth Rs412.464 million in ADP 2021-22.

The KP government has decided to construct Darul Aman at Chitral and Bannu districts amounting to Rs 43 million including an allocation of Rs17 million for ADP 2021-22. Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) has approved establishment of Bolo (tell) Helpline Centre for registration of complaints against Gender Based Violence (GBV) amounting to Rs10.7190 including Rs7.718 million for FY 2021-22.