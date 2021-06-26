Sialkot police allegedly torture young boy, murder him during physical assault

SIALKOT: Sialkot Saddar police have registered an abduction-cum-murder case against seven accused police officials including a sub inspector, an ASI and four head constables for the custodial killing of a young boy through the brutal physical assault on him in the police station.

Police have registered this case on the report of Dhumtal-Uggoki based father Mumtaz Ali of the victim Suhail Ahmed under sections 148,149,365 and 302 PPC against the accused police officials with no arrest in this regard.

According to the FIR, the accused sub Inspector Riaz, ASI Shehbaz Ahmed, head constable Zahid and four other accused constables stormed into the house of the victim Suhail Ahmed and kidnapped him and his family members in an alleged fake theft case on June 15, 2021.

Accused policemen kept Suhail and his family members into a private torture cell at village Nawaan Pind where they brutally tortured the youth for eight consecutive days.

On June 23, 2021, the victim died of police torture after which the aggrieved family and villagers staged an agitational demonstration against the accused for this custodial killing. They demanded the registration of a murder case against the accused policemen, in this regard.

The family has urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide them justice by ensuring the early arrest of the accused police officials in this case.

Meanwhile, Sialkot DPO Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani has suspended from service, Inspector Mian Qadeer Ahmed (SHO Sialkot Saddar police station), accused sub Inspector Riaz, ASI Shehbaz and four constables besides ordering a strict departmental probe against them.

The DPO said that the accused police officials would be arrested very soon in this regard.