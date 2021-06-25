‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ breaks another record on YouTube

Pakistani drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat’s OST has broken a record on YouTube which no other Pakistani drama has done.

The OST has passed 100 million views and has become the first ever Pakistani OST to earn this status.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat OST, released in January 2021, is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher. The song has charmed the fans in such a way that the fans will not forget this song.

This is not the only record Khuda Aur Mohabbat has smashed!

Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz starring show had crossed many YouTube records, one of those records being the first ever Pakistani drama to have more than 60 million views on just it’s first episode.