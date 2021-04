Musician and qawwal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid Rs 300,000 in taxes to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR had sent a notice to the singer for payment of Rs 1.2 million in advance tax. FBR had issued the notice after estimating his income in the last year.

It has now been learnt that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has submitted Rs 300,000 advance income tax.